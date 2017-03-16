Breaking! Customs Boss Dears Senate, Appears In White Mufti

Share this:

‎Breaking! Customs Boss Dares Senate, Appears In White Mufti

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Hameed Ali Rtd on Thursday , caused a stir when he against the Nigerian Senate’s order, reappeared in a white mufti

The custom’s boss was at the National Assembly ( NASS) for a rescheduled hearing on the proposed policy on payment of vehicle duty. The custom’s boss was at the National Assembly ( NASS) for a rescheduled hearing on the proposed policy on payment of vehicle duty.

Although, the policy has been suspended, the Senate insisted that Ali must appear before it in “appropriate uniform” to justify the initial decision.

Mr. Ali entered the National Assembly around 10:00 a.m. and was ushered to the office of special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Senate, Ita Enang.

The Senate is currently in an executive session.

Details later….