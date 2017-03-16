Female Suicide Bombers kill 2 In Borno

Share this:

From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Four female suicide bombers yesterday denoted explosive devices at a crowded community on the outskirts of Maiduguri, Borno’s capital, killing two persons.

Sources said the female teenage bombers came at about 1am and started knocking at doors of houses at Usmanti, behind Police Hospital, Muna area along Maiduguri-Dikwa road. The bombers detonated the explosive devices strapped to their bodies, killing two persons and injuring 16 others.

Spokesman of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in the North East zone, Abdulkadir Ibrahim, while confirming the incident, said the multiple blasts occurred at about 1.15am yesterday.

Said he: “Four female teenage suicide bombers and two other men died when they detonated explosives at Usmanti along Muna Garage road at about 1.15 am.

“Sixteen people, who were injured, have been administered with first aid by rescue workers before being transported to the state specialist hospital and University Teaching Hospital (UMTH) in Maiduguri.”

Yesterday’s incident was the fifth bomb attack in Muna area this year, even as the military said it had deployed personnel in the area.

in collaboration with other security agencies and men of the civilian JTF.

