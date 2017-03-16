Share this:

Fire Outbreak Kills 3 IDPs In Borno Camp

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – A fire incident that broke out at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp in Konduga, Borno State, Nigeria has killed three persons.

This was confirmed by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The NEMA spokesperson North-East, Abdulkadir Ibrahim said the fire broke out from the cooking area, killing three while six others where injured.

He disclosed that the IDP camp located at College Of Business Administration accommodates 6,213 IDPs.

Abdulkadir said: “The fire started at about 10.40 am from the cooking area leading to the death of three people and injury to six persons.”