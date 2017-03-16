Share this:

GOtv Boxing Night 11: Joe Boy Ready For Ghanaian Opponent

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI. (GVE) – National lightweight boxing champion, Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph, has declared himself ready to make Nigeria proud when he fights Ghana’s Anma Dotse for the West African Boxing Union title at GOtv Boxing Night 11, holding at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium (Liberty Stadium), Ibadan, on 26 March.

Joe Boy, three-time winner of the GOtv Boxing Night best boxer award, said he is certain that he is top dog in his category in West Africa. He advised his opponent to consult his fellow Ghanaian, Richard “Desert Warrior” Amefu, whom he defeated at GOtv Boxing 9.

“Dotse is in trouble. I am the best in West Africa. He will regret ever coming to fight me. I have trained hard and I will explode like a dynamite,” he said.

Also fighting at the event is Olaide “Fijaborn” Fijabi, national and West African light welterweight champion, who will take on Togolese Sunday Yao in an international challenge bout. Fijabi will be fighting in his hometown, a prospect he greatly relishes. Another Ibadan indigene fighting at the event is Akeem “Dodo” Sadiku, who will take on Kazeem “KC Confidence” Saka in a lightweight duel. The bantamweight category also features an Ibadan-based boxer, Sadiq “Happy Boy” Adeleke, who will fight Taiwo “Twin Warrior” Kareem.

In the other fights, fast rising boxer, Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde will exchange punches with Waliu “Oganla” Arogundade in the light welterweight category, while Adewale “Masevex” Masebinu will be in action against Kabiru “KB Godson” Towolawi in a lightweight challenge duel.

The best boxer on the night will win N1million cash prize and the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy.

The event is sponsored by GOtv and supported by Federal Inland Revenue Service, MultiChoice, SuperSport, KSquare Security, Paragonis Multimedia Limited, Complete Sports, Bond FM, Brila FM and Newsbreak.ng.