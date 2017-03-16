Nigeria Court Sends Ex-NNPC Boss To Jail On Six-Count Charges

Share this:

Nigerian Court Sends Ex-NNPC Boss To Jail On Six-Count Charges

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) –A Nigerian court, has ordered the remand of former Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation ( NNPC), Mr Andrew Yakubu in Kuje prison.

He was on Thursday arraigned on a six count criminal charge bordering on money laundering and corruption. He wasarraigned on a six count criminal charge bordering on money laundering and corruption.

Yakubu, was also accused of failure to declare the sum $9.7 million in his assets declaration form which he filed at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on the 18th of August, 2015.

The prosecutor, EFCC accused Yakubu of transporting the foreign currencies to his house in Sabon Tasha, Kaduna South Local Government Area of Kaduna State with the intent to avoid a lawful transaction.

It further stated that he allegedly received payment of 74, 000 pound sterling without going through a financial institution,as required by law during his tenure.

The former GMB, however denied the allegations even as he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecution counsel, Ben Ikani,told the trial Judge,Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed to fix a date for the trial.

On his part, counsel to the defendant, Ahmed Raji (SAN) applied to the court for the bail of his client on self recognition.

According to him, Yakubu was in the United Kingdom (UK) on medical trip when the EFCC’s invitation came to him and he hurriedly came down to Nigeria to honour the invitation after suspending the medical attention。

He argued that the defendant has no criminal records and has been co-operating with the EFCC since the commencement of investigation

To this end, the trial judge，Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed adjourned the matter till March 21, 2017 and also ordered that the defendant be remanded in Kuje prison，pending the determination of the application for his bail.