Olamide Withdraws From 2017 Splash FM Marathon

By Modupe Oremule

Oluwaseun Olamide, winner of the 2016 Splash FM Ibadan City’s 42km Marathon will miss this year’s edition, due to ill preparedness.

The ninth edition of the race, with the theme: ‘Run For A Cause’, is scheduled for April 9 in Ibadan.

Olamide, who finished 3:15:20 at the eighth edition, told NAN on Thursday in Lagos that she would not participate this year as she did not prepare for the race.

“I will not be participating in the Splash FM marathon because I did not prepare for it,

“I actually made up my mind before the second Access Bank Lagos City marathon.

“I told my coach that I do not want to participate in this year’s edition and he reasoned with me,’’ she told NAN.

Olamide did not finish among the top 20 in the female category of the second Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, which held on Feb. 11.

Iliya Pam of Nasarawa won the male category of the 2016 edition of the Splash FM Ibadan City marathon with a time of 2:39:37.

Olamide, who placed first in the Nigeria female category maiden Access Bank Lagos City Race, however, said she would participate in the Okpekpe 10 kilometre race.

“I am looking forward to participating in the Okpekpe road race.

“I have started preparing for it, all things being equal, I hope to emerge victorious,’’ she said.

The 2017 edition of the Okpekpe race is scheduled for May 13 in Okpekpe, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo.

Source: NAN