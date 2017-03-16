Share this:

Reps To Investigate Customs Failure To Auction Seized Goods

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The House of Representatives, Nigeria has concluded plans to investigate the Nigerian Customs failure to auction confiscated goods.

It said this has denied the Federal Government of Nigeria FGN resources worth over N1 trillion which ought to be accrue to it from the auction.

As a result, the House, on Thursday mandated the committee on Customs and Exercise to investigate the issue.

The committee is expected to investigate the rationale behind Customs decision to ban the auction sale of seized goods.

It will also determine if the decision has truly caused the country any financial loss.

The resolution followed a motion moved on Thursday , in Abuja by Hon. Prestige Ossy, entitled, “urgent need to investigate the failure of the Nigerian Customs Service to auction confiscated goods”.

Ossy noted the service had announced that it will set up an auction sale website where seized goods can be bidded for adding that up till date no auction activity has been recorded.

His words:” sometime in 2015 following the ban on auctioning of seized goods, the service announced a plan to set up an auction sale website where interested Nigerians could access available goods and bid for them in order to ensure transparency in the auction process.

“Since the imposition of the ban, there has not been any form of auction sale by service and this has ultimately resulted in the proliferation of seized goods at the various formations of the Nigerian Customs Service “.

Some of the seized goods, he noted range from vehicles, trucks, containers of assorted household goods, clothing materials, consumables among others.

The lawmaker stated that a large number of these goods have been gazetted and forfeited to the Federal government on the orders of various courts in the country.

The Committee is expected to report back to the House within eight weeks for further legislative action.

When put to vote by the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, the motion was widely supported by the lawmakers.