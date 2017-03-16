Share this:

Uniform Saga:Nigerian Senate Boots Hameed Ali Asks Him To Return Wednesday In Uniform

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – For daring to reappear in mufti, the upper chamber of the National Assembly ( NASS), Nigeria asked the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Hameed Ali Rtd to leave the plenary on Thursday and reappear in uniform next Wednesday .

The Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over the plenary said:“Coming was just one part of our invitation, another part is that you wear uniform. Why are you not in uniform?”.

In his response, Ali begged the Deputy Speaker to refer to the letter forwarded to him on Wednesday .

According to him, he said: “this letter did not connote that I should wear uniform.

“My not wearing uniform does not breach any law. No law, to my knowledge, that compels me to wear uniform. There is no law that says in doing my service, I have to wear uniform.”

Mr. Ekweremadu, in his reply said Wednesday’s letter was “further to the earlier letters which indicated that you should wear uniform. So this is a reminder.

“More importantly, this is official. We have expected military chiefs and the Inspector General of Police and they all wear uniform.”

Also, the Deputy Leader, Bala Na’Allah, argued that there is infact a law that compels Mr. Ali to wear uniform.

He said the customs chief was oblivious of the law, saying “I am happy you said you needed legal opinion.”

After the resolution, Mr. Ekweremadu explained that Section 2 of the customs law provides that all officers, including comptroller-general, must wear uniform.

He was however, asked to lead by example.