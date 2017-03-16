WAEC De-Registers 12 Schools Over Exam Malpractices

Share this:

The West African Examination Council on Thursday de-registered 12 schools in Kano and Jigawa states for their alleged involvement in examination malpractices during the 2015/2016 Senior Secondary Certificate Examination.

The branch comptroller of WAEC for Kano/Jigawa zone, Mr. Abayomi Zuberu, who made the disclosure in Kano as part of the activities marking the 65th anniversary of the examination council, noted that the schools were de-registered for two years by the examination body.

According to him, 11 of the sanctioned schools were based in Kano, while one is in Jigawa, adding that eight of them were private schools.

Also, he disclosed that last year alone, not less than 97 schools were issued with warning letters, “due largely to complaints WAEC received about their nefarious activities, which allegedly encouraged examination malpractice.

Source: TODAY.ng