Boko Haram Boss Threatens World Leaders In New Video

Shekau said further that Boko Haram would not give up till Sharia is established in Benin, Cameroon, Chad, Niger, Nigeria and Mali

Boko Haram boss, Abubakar Shekau has threatened world leaders in a new video which was released on Friday, March 17, reports say.

Shekau is said to have thanked his followers ordered his fighters to stand strong in battle, according to Premium Times.

The Boko Haram leader, in the 27-minute video, also reportedly displayed identity cards, arms, ammunition and other equipment supposedly seized from the Cameroonian Army.

The clip comes three days after the group released a video in which it appeared to have killed three government spies.

Source: Pulse.ng