Buhari, Magu, DSS Boss Pray Inside Aso Rock

Share this:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday joined Muslims for the Jumat prayer inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Top government officials who joined Buhari for the prayer inside a mosque near his office included the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Lawal Daura; and the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.

Buhari’s nomination of Magu as substantive chairman was on Wednesday rejected by the Senate based on a security report by the DSS.

Others who participated in the prayer are the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje; Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazzau; and National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, among others.

Buhari who returned to the country last week Friday from his 49-day medical vacation did not participate in the prayer last week.

He had retired into his official residence shortly after meeting some state governors and government officials. The President’s return clearly caused an increase in the number of worshippers in the mosque.

Source: TODAY.ng