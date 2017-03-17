Court Orders Health Workers To Suspend Strike

Share this:

The National Industrial Court, Abuja, on Friday ordered the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals to call off the indefinite nationwide strike which commenced on March 6.

Justice Benedict Kanyip, who gave the order, restrained the union from continuing with the industrial strike action, pending the outcome of the substantive suit.

The suit was filed by the Federal Ministry of Health.

The ministry’s lawyer, Lloyd-Benson Iboroma, had told the court that the striking workers perform essential services.

According to him, indulging in a strike action is detrimental to the nation.

Iboroma said that series of meetings had been held with the union to prevent the strike action and ensure that their demands were met.

He said that the defendant was duly served notices to appear in court, but failed to be present in court.

Members of the NUAHP who commenced indefinite strike on March 6, are dental therapists, medical physicists, health information officers, clinical psychologists and medical social workers.

NUAHP’s General Secretary, Mr Obisesan Oluwatuyi, had listed some of their grievances to include: stagnation, non-implementation of a court judgment since 2014, over the adjustment of COHESS salary structure, non-payment of arrears, among others.

Source: TODAY.ng