GOtv Boxing Night 11: Ghanaian Boxer Boasts, Vows To Avenge Defeat Of Countrymen

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI. (GVE) – Ghanaian boxer, Anma Dotse, has vowed to shorten the reign of West African lightweight boxing king, Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph when they both clash at GOtv Boxing 11 on March 26.

The duo will clash in a West African Boxing Union lightweight title fight at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, now Liberty Stadium, Ibadan.

Dotse, highly rated in Ghana, said the title is not only for grab but would also avenge the defeat of numerous Ghanaian boxers in Nigeria.

According to Dotse, Ghana is still Africa’s boxing powerhouse. “I feel embarrassed that Nigerian boxers will wake up from nowhere and want to claim dominance. Joe Boy’s time is up and I am coming to end his premature reign,” he boasts.

In other six bouts lined up on the night, Olaide “Fijaborn” Fijabi, national and West African light welterweight champion, will swap punches with Togolese Sunday Yao in an international challenge bout. Fijabi will be fighting in his hometown.

Fijabi said his preparation is in top gear and he is leaving nothing to chance in ensuring that he is not disgraced in the presence of his teeming fans.

Fellow Ibadan-based boxer, who pulls large fans, Akeem “Dodo” Sadiku, will take on Kazeem “KC Confidence” Saka in a lightweight duel. The bantamweight category also features an Ibadan-based boxer, Sadiq “Happy Boy” Adeleke, who will exchanges punches with Taiwo “Twin Warrior” Kareem.

In the other fights, Adewale “Masevex” Masebinu will fight Kabiru “KB Godson” Towolawi in a lightweight challenge duel, while fast rising boxer, Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde will face Waliu “Oganla” Arogundade in the light welterweight category.

There is a N1million cash prize and the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy for the best boxer on the night.