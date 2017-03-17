Share this:

LCC Engages Chevron To Ease Traffic On Eti-Osa Lekki- Epe Expressway

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI. (GVE) – The management of Lekki Concession Company Limited (LCC), has met with Chevron Nigeria Limited to work out ways to proffer a permanent solution to the traffic gridlock currently being experienced at the Chevron roundabout on the Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos, Nigeria, especially during rush hour.

LCC’s Managing Director, Mr. M.M. Hassan, and the Chevron delegate led by its Security Operations Manager, Dr. Olusoji Fakunle during a meeting at the LCC’s head office, Conservation Toll Plaza, Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway, fine-tuned modalities to ease the traffic on the expressway.

It was gathered that following the conversion of the roundabouts at Chisco and Jakande to signalized intersection by the Lagos State Government to ease traffic flow on the expressway, traffic previously held back at these roundabouts has now been flushed to the other roundabouts along the axis including Chevron roundabout.

Furthermore, owing to the development of new estates and increase in commercial activities on Chevron drive, the two parties agreed that there was need to collaborate together to ease the traffic in these areas for the benefit of the road users.

They agreed on measures to improve the traffic situation on Chevron drive which includes the removal of some of the speed bumps and reduction of the zebra crossing from three to one on this road. The effectiveness of this will be monitored overtime.

The Security Operations Manager of Chevron, Dr. Fakunle, while speaking assured LCC of Chevron’s cooperation in ensuring the free flow of traffic on Chevron Drive and its support in flushing out commercial motorcycle operators popularly called ‘’Okada’’ who have now constituted a nuisance and also pose as security threat to the properties and motorists plying that road.

The MD of LCC, Mr. M.M Hassan assured Chevron of its commitment to a safer road, adding that the decision to meet and collaborate with the o rganization was informed by the need to improve the flow of traffic on the expressway, without compromising the safety of the road users, especially now that the Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway is being used as a model by other states.

He commended Chevron for being socially responsible for the safety measures they put in place for road users and assured them that LCC will continue to support them with the required assistance by its Security, Route and Incident team.