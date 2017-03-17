Manchester City Announce Premier League’s First Sleeve Sponsor Deal

Share this:

Manchester City have become the first Premier League team to announce a shirt sleeve sponsor for next season.

A new rule comes into force next season allowing clubs to have a secondary sponsor on the sleeves of their shirts and at Pep Guardiola’s weekly news conference, City announced a deal with South Korean tire manufacturer Nexen Tire.

Guardiola was joined by injured duo Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus, who modelled shirts with the logo on them, as well as England international Jill Scott from City’s women’s team.

City are expected to be the first of many Premier League clubs to announce a shirt sleeve sponsor.

Chief executive Ferran Soriano said: “At Manchester City, we are always striving to take an original approach to our commercial partnerships, creating great relationships and great content for our fans.

“We are especially pleased to be the first Premier League club to secure an Official Sleeve Partner.

“Nexen is an exciting and growing brand and we are extremely happy both to have extended and grown our relationship.”

Nexen Tire have been City’s official tyre manufacturer since August 2015 but this is the first time their name will appear on the club’s shirts.

Source: TODAY.ng