No More Gibes At Police–Basketmouth

By Moses Omorogieva

A popular Nigerian comedian, Bright Akpochi, A.K.A Basketmouth, on Friday in Lagos promised never to make negative jokes about the Nigeria Police and their performance.

Basketmouth made the promise while receiving his stolen handset recovered by the police from the Lagos police commissioner, Mr Fatai Owoseni.

He said that he made those negative jokes about the police due to public perception about the performances of the officers and men.

“I want to thank the Nigeria Police for a job well-done. I thought I will never see again the items stolen from my house.

“It is amazing that with two weeks of the robbery attack, the suspects were arrested, my handset recovered.

“I usually make negative jokes about our police, but with this performance, I will never use them for negative jokes. I advise members of the public to always support the police.

“In western nations, it is the public that assist the police for information against criminals,” he noted.

Owoseni, while presenting the handset, said that basketmouth’s visit was symbolic, stressing that his appreciation will boost the moral of the officers and men.

He said that the police was committed to the safety of live and property, urging the public to always say something, whenever they see something .

Some robbery suspects, on Sept. 7, 2016 invaded the home of Basketmouth at Lekki area of Lagos State.

Two of the suspects had since been charged to court over the attack.

Source: NAN