President Buhari Has A Brand New Message For All Nigerians

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, has told Nigerians that he will not rest until he deals with issues that affect every citizen of the country.

Speaking after the meeting with state governors on Thursday, March 16, Buhari noted that Nigerians are on top of his to-do list and he will not rest until he makes them happy.

He wrote: “I took the opportunity of the National Economic Council (NEC) Meeting today to meet with State Governors. I have directed the Finance Minister and CBN Governor to speedily release the 2nd tranche of the London-Paris Club refunds to the States, in order to ease their financial hardships.

“My promise to Nigerians is that I will not rest until I address all the issues that affect you. One of these basic things is salaries. It is most important that workers are able to feed their families, and pay rent and school fees. Extremely important. Then other things can follow.

“As I’ve said before, pursuing the interest of the Nigerian people is the only way to show my gratitude for all the love and support I’ve been shown. At NEC I also apologized to the Governors for barring visits while I was away—I didn’t want Government to move to London; I wanted it to remain in Abuja, and I am glad it did.”