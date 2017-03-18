BBN’s Ese Confesses: Yes, I Use Sex Toys

Share this:

BY RITA OKOYE

Evicted fake Big Brother Naija housemate, Ese Eriata, has strong ideas about true love, romance, and sexual satisfaction. In this chat with Entertainer, the model who recently released her debut single, Super Love, expressed her views about sex toys, love and her experience at BBN.

What was that thing you did at Big Brother Nigeria House that you regret?

I don’t think I regret anything because everything I did was actually planned. And I think I did well in all that I did.

Was there anything you wanted to do that you didn’t do?

No, not at all. I did all that I planned to do.

Would you have loved to be a real house mate?

Yes, sure. I would have loved to be a real house mate. But at the end of the day, it is not about the winner but what you do after the Big Brother House. It is a very big platform and I took advantage of it. However, I would have loved to be a real housemate but I am happy about how everything turned out.

As a lady, how did you feel watching Bisola engage in sexual acts with married men?

I don’t judge people. I don’t know how her emotions run but it is not nice at all. I know a lot of women won’t appreciate that. But at the end of the day, it is her life.

Can you do what she did?

No! I can’t. What ever I did at Big Brother House was just because I had no choice. That was how it was planned out.

Judging from your funny skits on social media especially Instagram, it is obvious that you are talented. How did you develop these skills?

I grew up in Benin but recently relocated to Lagos. I try to work on things around me, that is how I developed the core Benin accent. I am an actress so I can always switch characters.

How did your boyfriend react to your participation in BBN?

He didn’t like it because he thought that there would be‘shower hour’ moment. But I made him to understand what it really entails. So, he later supported me.

So, he didn’t react negatively when you came back?

Well, he was a little bit angry about it but he is a very understanding person. I had to explain to him over again and he took it.

There have been calls from people asking that the Big Brother show be shut down. What is your take?

It is not proper. I don’t think the show should be shutdown for any reason. It has entertained a lot of people and impacted positively on some others. Imagine, if not for Big Brothers, you won’t be here talking to me, so why should it be shutdown?

So, what is next for Ese?

Before Big Brother I was doing movies, commercials and modeling and recently, I added music to my career. I recently released my first single entitled, Super Love.

How do you intend to cope doing all these at the same time?

It is not easy but it is one step at a time. Right now, I am focusing on my music. I am hard working and consistent, so, it is going to be easy for me.

What inspired Super Love?

Well, I love to love. All my friends know me as a lover girl. If you listen to the song, you would understand what it is all about. I didn’t write it because of anyone but for the fact that I love to love. My song was inspired by love.

Have you ever been heartbroken?

Yes, of course but I believe in giving somebody a second chance. If someone broke my heart today, I would still believe in tomorrow. If someone injures you today, it will definitely heal tomorrow. Even if I am heart broken 10 times, I will find love again.

How did you overcome the heart-break so easily?

It was like telling myself that the person is not worth dying for. If he is meant to be in your life, he won’t allow you to go. And if he goes, you will definitely meet someone that is better than him.

What is your take on sex toys?

I don’t think it’s a bad idea having a sex toy because it would reduce the cheating in relationships. But whenever you use sex toys, you should always tell your man about it. I don’t think there is anything wrong for a lady to have sex toys.

Do you have sex toys?

I have but I don’t use them often and that is because I’m not really a sex- sex kind of person and my boyfriend is really satisfying me. God please forgive me, I know it is a sin.

Can you marry an actor?

No! I can’t. I wouldn’t like to marry an entertainer. They hardly have time for one another. Shout out to all those who did and are enjoying it. I am a very jealous person; I wouldn’t like to watch my man kiss other women.

Are you saying this because of countless celebrity marriage failures?

No, not at all. I am saying this because it is just my personal view.

Source: The SUN