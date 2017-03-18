Big Brother Naija: Why I Find Writing, Reading, Spelling Difficult – Uriel

Share this:

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Uriel Oputa, has disclosed that she is suffering from Dyslexia.

Uriel, who was recently announced as Payporte brand ambassador, said this while thanking her fans for their support.

She said the disorder makes reading, writing and spelling difficult for her.

Recall that Uriel was evicted from the Big Brother Naija reality show alongside Kemen two weeks ago.

In a post she shared on her Instagram page, she wrote,

“Ok my handwriting sucks; I’m so tired lol but I blame my dyslexia, #itsoktobedifferent.”

Source: Daily Post