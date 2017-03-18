DuBox To Showcase First 3D Printed Concrete Element In UAE

Share this:

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates. (GVE) – DuBox, a modular design, and off-site construction company, is sponsoring a pilot project at the inaugural Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit which will be held at the Paris-Sorbonne Abu Dhabi, UAE, from March 27-30, 2017.

A joint initiative by the UAE Ministry of Economy and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), and co-hosted with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, the Summit will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. The Summit is the world’s first global gathering for the manufacturing community, bringing together leaders in business, government and civil society to shape a vision for the sector’s future.

As a pioneer in the industrialisation of construction through modular, off-site construction solutions together with its global R&D platform, DuBox will showcase its journey in innovation, bringing the building process from the site into a factory environment while rapidly prototyping new ideas and technologies.

At GMIS, DuBox will also demonstrate as part of its R&D program the UAE’s first locally 3D printed concrete element from real life construction objects, an achievement made possible through its collaboration with the University of Eindhoven in the Netherlands and the engineering consultancy firm of Witteveen+Bos.

In his comments, Mr. Chebel Bsaibes, Founder, and Chairman of DuBox said: “Since 2009, DuBox has handed over 150,000 m2 of built-up environment introducing new technologies and techniques, and, disrupting the conventional process of the construction industry. Our aim is to provide simpler-safer construction with faster completion times and smarter designs, for better value. We are paving the path for the construction industry to embrace the new smart industrial age – the fourth Industrial Revolution – by rapidly prototyping, testing, and commercialising innovative solutions. We are challenging and changing the way we build. Our participation at GMIS is a perfect opportunity to present what we have achieved over the last five years and what we have planned for the next five years.”