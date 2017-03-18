Exclusive: See What Is Happening In Ile-Ife After Hausa-Yoruba Clash (Photos)

Share this:

Ebenezer Osamo: ILE-IFE, Nigeria. (GVE) – Global Village Extra correspondent in Ile-Ife, Osun state, has gathered some footage of events in the town after the clash between Hausas and Yorubas.

The intertribal clash which reportedly started on Wednesday, March 8, was said to have begun as a result of a misunderstanding between a Hausa man and a Yoruba woman.

According to reports gathered, Sabo, the community affected, was immediately turned into an Abattoir of sorts, where unlike the regular abattoir for slaughtering of animals, humans were instead killed en masse.

No fewer than 40 persons – all Hausas – reportedly lost their lives during the incident which they said did not last for more than one hour.

