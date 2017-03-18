Share this:

GOtv Boxing Night 11: ‘Masevex Will Fall In 3 Rounds,’ Boasts KB Godson

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI. (GVE) – Kabiru “KB Godson Towolawi, also known as Bariga Terror, has declared that his opponent Adewale “Masevex” Masebinu, will fall within three rounds of their clash at GOtv Boxing Night 11, holding at the Liberty Stadium, Ibadan on 26 March.

The duo will go head-to head in a national light heavyweight challenge bout, one of the seven clashes scheduled for the event.

Speaking in Lagos on Thursday, KB Godson said: “Masevex has been boasting that he defeated Jude Iloh in his last fight, but I need to tell him that I am not Jude Iloh. The best way to tell him is by knocking him out in the third round and I am going to do just that. There is no hiding place for him,” raved the Bariga Terror.

KB Godson, who won his two previous professional fights, said his ambition is to become the African champion in his weight category.

“I am taking things step by step and things are progressing well. In the very near future, I should become African champion. I have confidence in my ability to rise to such heights,” he said.

The event, sponsored by GOtv, with the support of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, MultiChoice, Brila FM, KSquare Security, Paragonis Multimedia Limited, Bond FM, Complete Sports, ZetaWeb and Newsbrea.ng, will be broadcast live on SuperSport in 47 African countries. The best boxer at the event will go home with a cash prize of N1million and the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy.