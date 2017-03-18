Jennifer Lopez’s Miami Wardrobe Staples Are Just $42 Each

What comes to mind when you think of Jennifer Lopez? Glam. At this point, we know the “On the Floor” singer is not one to shy away from a flashy outfit, whether she’s on stage or on the streets of Miami. But she’s showing us it’s totally possible to look good without having to spend major money. A win-win situation. We love it.
Even during a daytime workout, she managed to maintain her scorching appeal (by flaunting toned abs) while humbly sporting a $42 Naked Wardrobe cropped sweatshirt paired with dark yoga pants, Dita Talon aviators and fresh neon sneakers.
Photos
Celeb Clothes Under $100
Xposure / AKM-GSI
Source: E!News