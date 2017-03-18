Tonto Dike: Only ‘Real Eyes Recognize Real Lies’ – Churchill Reacts To Accusations

Share this:

Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh’s enstranged husband, Dr. Olakunle Churchill has again sent what seems like a silent message to the movie star.

Churchill has been accused of several marital misconducts, including cheating and physically assaulting the actress.

Although Churchill has recently said he was open to mending his relationship with the actress, he than‎ respond to the allegations hitting him from his ex-wife’s end.

However, in an Instagram post on Saturday morning, Churchill shared what looks like a defensive message.

He wrote, “Real eyes recognize real lies.

“Sometimes people pretend you’re a bad person, so they don’t feel guilty about the things they did to you.”

Source: Daily Post