Mourinho Still Unhappy With FA Treatment Compared To Wenger

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has made another thinly veiled remark about the way the Football Association treats him in comparison to Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.

In December, Mourinho demanded “the same rules for everyone” after serving his second touchline ban of the season, covering a total of four games.

Mourinho and Wenger have had a long-running verbal feud throughout their time in England, with Mourinho also saying earlier this season that he was “not surprised” that the FA had opted against charging Wenger for his suggestion that referees were “protected like lions in the zoo.”

“I’m still a very happy man, capable of being emotional with a special victory. In that aspect I continue to be the same but I also understand with experience that I continue to be looked at with different eyes,” Mourinho said in an interview with Portuguese TV channel SIC, published in a number of national newspapers.

“I was banned from entering a stadium, where my team was playing, not even with a purchased ticket. This year I was sent off for kicking a plastic bottle, another coach for pushing a ref, nothing happens.”

Mourinho was given a one-match stadium ban in November 2015 after being sent to the stands during Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat at West Ham. And while Mourinho said “nothing happens” in an apparent reference to Wenger pushing fourth official Anthony Taylor against West Ham in January, the Arsenal boss was handed a four-match touchline ban.

“I started to understand that there are powers that you cannot fight against,” he added. “This is also a life lesson, an unfair lesson, but nevertheless a life lesson.”

Source: TODAY.ng