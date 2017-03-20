Asiwaju Tinubu Didn’t Reject Chieftaincy Title From Olubadan Of Ibadan

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI. (GVE) – Former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has given a lie to a speculation in some quarters that he rejected a chieftaincy title from the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Ajeogungunniso I.

A report in a gossip column of a national newspaper had claimed that Asiwaju Tinubu turned down the conferment of a chieftaincy title of Balogun on him by Oba Adetunji.

In a statement released on Monday by Tinubu Media Office, the former Lagos governor said he holds the Olubadan of Ibadan in a very high esteem and could not have rejected a chieftaincy offer from him.

He said in the statement: “The Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, is one traditional ruler I have tremendous respect for. I was there in Ibadan last year for his installation.

“I hold him in high esteem. Governor Abiola Ajimobi also has respect for him. Why I would I reject the offer of a chieftaincy title from him?”