FUTA VC Begs Angry Workers To Embrace Peace

The embattled Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Prof. Adebiyi Daramola, has appealed to the workers of the institution, who have been having a face off with him to sheathe their swords and return to work.

Members of the three unions which included Senior Staff Association of the Nigerian Universities, National Association of Academics Technologists and the Non Academic Staff Union have been having crisis with the VC since last year which had led to series of protests on the campus. They also called for the removal of the VC.

Daramola, who spoke at the 28th Convocation ceremony of the institution on Saturday, said there was a need for the workers to embrace peace for the progress of the institution.

He said, “While is it legitimate for workers to make some demands for improved welfare, an unwholesome attitude at paralyzing the system is uncalled for and retards the progress of the institution where we earn our living and in which we give our children education .

“I again plead that we embrace peace that can engender progress.”

Daramola, was recently arraigned at the state High Court, Akure, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over some allegations of mismanagement.

