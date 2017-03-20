GOtv Boxing Night 11: Oganla Will Regret Fighting Me, Baby Face Spits Fire

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI. (GVE) – Fast rising light welterweight boxer, Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, has dismissed the chances of his opponent, Waliu “Oganla” Arogundade, to last the distance when they clash at GOtv Boxing Night 11.

Speaking ahead of the event holding on March 26 at the Liberty Stadium, Ibadan, Baby Face said his opponent is not his match and will fall in no time.

“I have observed him. He has been in the sport longer than I have, but I am more talented and I hungry for success. He is unfortunate to meet me at this stage of my career,” said the young boxer.

Baby Face, a product of GOtv NextGen Search, rose to limelight at GOtv Boxing Night 7, where he defeated Tope “Berinja” Agboola.

The headline fight on the night will be the West African Boxing Union lightweight title fight betweenreigning West African lightweight king, Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph and Ghanaian boxer, Anma Dotse. Dotse has vowed avenge the defeat of numerous Ghanaian boxers in Nigeria by shortening the reign of Joe Boy.

In another international bout, Olaide “Fijaborn” Fijabi, national and West African light welterweight champion, will swap punches with Togolese Sunday Yao. Fijabi will be fighting in his hometown.

Two Ibadan-based boxers, Akeem “Dodo” Sadiku and Sadiq “Happy Boy” Adeleke will be in action. Dodo, revered in Ibadan, will fight Kazeem “KC Confidence” Saka in a lightweight duel, while Sadiq “Happy Boy” Adeleke will take on Taiwo “Twin Warrior” Kareem. The light heavyweight will have Adewale “Masevex” Masebinu fighting Kabiru “KB Godson” Towolawi in a challenge duel.

The best boxer on the night will win a N1million cash prize and the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy.

The event, sponsored by GOtv, with the support of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, MultiChoice, Brila FM, KSquare Security, Paragonis Multimedia Limited, Bond FM, Complete Sports, ZetaWeb and Newsbrea.ng, will be broadcast live on SuperSport in 47 African countries.