MUST READ: President Buhari Explains How He Spent The Week After Resumption, Reveals Plans For New Week

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – It is no longer news that President Muhammadu Buhari returned to Nigeria on March 10 after a 51-day absence from the country.

He rested after returning but got into the nitty gritty of his task as Nigeria’s number one citizen a few days after.

The president has now told Nigerians how he spent the last one week since his return to the helm of affairs.

He wrote: “Last week was my first week at work after my vacation. I spent the week catching up by getting briefings, and presiding over meetings on the Economy and Security. I also met with the Legislature; we are jointly committed to ensuring a smooth and speedy passage of the 2017 Budget, for the good of Nigeria.