MUST READ: President Buhari Explains How He Spent The Week After Resumption, Reveals Plans For New Week

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – It is no longer news that President Muhammadu Buhari returned to Nigeria on March 10 after a 51-day absence from the country.
He rested after returning but got into the nitty gritty of his task as Nigeria’s number one citizen a few days after.
The president has now told Nigerians how he spent the last one week since his return to the helm of affairs.
He wrote: “Last week was my first week at work after my vacation. I spent the week catching up by getting briefings, and presiding over meetings on the Economy and Security. I also met with the Legislature; we are jointly committed to ensuring a smooth and speedy passage of the 2017 Budget, for the good of Nigeria.
“In the days and weeks ahead you will hear more about the fruits of the painstaking and determined efforts of this Administration to bring true change to your lives as Nigerians.”