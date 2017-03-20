Xenophobic Attack: 800 Nigerians Serving Jail Term In SA

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) The Nigerian Government and the government of South Africa may soon come up with prisoner exchange programme, the Minister of Interior, Lieutenant Gen. (Rtd.) Abdulrahman Danbazau, has said.

Dambazau disclosed this during a briefing with Journalists in Abuja, alongside the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Abuja.

He said already about 400 Nigerian prisoners are serving jail term in SA for different offences.

They were charged with various wrongdoings ranging from prostitution, drugs and fraud.

“Out of my curiosity when we were discussing with the south African minister of home affairs. I wanted to know the figure of Nigerians in prisons. From what i gathered, most of the convicts are on drugs, prostitution and fraud.

“As at now, we do not have any prison exchange agreement with SA. That is an issue we are going to discuss when i have meeting with the home affairs minister. I was trying to find out number of Nigerians in the prison. They were estimating 800,000, some said 600,000 and 1 million.”

According to him, it was normal for Nigerians to travel to the SA for legitimate reasons but the SA government should be responsible to address migration issues.

The minister, who agreed some Nigerians engaged in criminal acts emphasized that the population was minor unlike those contributing to the socio-economic development of SA.

“People move but these days we know people move because of conflict situations, disaster, some move for economic reasons where nations have problem. So migration is not a bad idea but how to manage it. We talked about irregular migrants. We have discussed on time to sit and discuss some of these issues.

“We have Nigerians in SA who contribute largely to SA development. We should look at that. It is bit that they should fold their arms when it comes to issues of criminality but in doing that, due process of the law should be taken, in terms of the assumptions of innocence until proven guilty.

The right to fair hearing but due process of the law must be taken,” Dambazau added.

Both countries have also agreed to initiate a mechanism known as the Early Warning Unit to proffer solutions to several attacks on Nigerians and other Africans in the South Africa.

On outcome of the Ministers visit to SA, the foreign affairs minister, Onyeama said, “We proposed to the SA government that from our discussions with the Nigerian community in SA, we feel they have no access to the government agencies that are responsible for their security, the government agencies that have it within their power to prevent such actions and the government agencies that have it as their mandate to address there complains.

“So we suggested to them that there should be a mechanism that is put in place that brings together all those agencies with the Nigerian side and then they should meet regularly to share intelligent information so as to take necessary pre-emptive measures if required and also to address the grievances of the SA, also issues of compensation etcetera.

“As evident, with their cooperation, they accepted immediately. They accepted we should setup what we called spontaneously an early warning unit. We said that this unit should comprise, from the south African side, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry for Home Affairs and the Police.”