APC To Wade Into Senate-Ali Face-Off

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it will wade into the current faceoff between the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd) and the Senate.

The party which said that the faceoff had become an issue to be viewed with “growing concern”, added that it was the party’s expectation that an agreeable resolution would be reached for all parties.

This was contained in a statement released and signed by the national publicity secretary of the APC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi.

The statement reads in part: ”The All Progressives Congress has keenly observed the controversy that has trailed the invitation extended to the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd) by the Senate.

“We have watched the issues with growing concern and the expectations that they would be resolved in a manner that would be agreeable to all the parties involved.

“However, we wish to state that at this point, we have found it necessary to intervene. Accordingly, the National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, will lead the party’s peace mission to the leadership of the National Assembly and the concerned party member. We are confident that the party’s effort to broker peace would resolve the matter amicably.”

Source: TODAY.ng