Army, Air Chiefs Brief Buhari On Security

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai; and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on Tuesday took turn to brief President Muhammadu Buhari on security situation in the country.

That was the first time the service chiefs will be briefing Buhari since he returned from his medical vacation penultimate Friday.

The briefing took place inside the President’s office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buratai later told State House correspondents that he used the opportunity of the session with the President to brief him on the operations the Army is involved in.

He said, “I visited the Commander-in-Chief to update him on the security situation that the Army is involved: defending the territorial integrity of the country, the welfare of the troops and the state of our general administration.

“The President is happy with the Nigerian Army and the military. We will continue to do our work to defend the constitution of this country and we assured him of our absolute loyalty and ensure we discharge our constitutional responsibility.”

Abubakar who said the meeting was a routine one, said he briefed the President on happenings in the Air Force since he is the Commander-in-Chief and he has the right to know.

Source: TODAY.ng