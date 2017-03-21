BBNaija: Efe `Ultimate Head Of House’ Nominates 4 For Eviction

Share this:

`Biggie,’ owner of the on-going Big Brother Naija (#BBNaija) House introduced a new twist to the eviction process of housemates from the ongoing reality TV show.

Before now, housemates were given the opportunity to make their individual nominations privately in the Dairy Room with Biggie.

However, Efe, who won the ‘Ultimate Head of House’ (HoH) on Monday night, was given powers by Biggie to nominate four housemates for possible eviction scheduled for Sunday March 26.

Efe did not understood initially the full weight of his title when he won the task and became the Ultimate HoH during the last eviction show until Biggie asked him to single-handedly pick the housemates for eviction.

The task proved to be a difficult one as he had trouble picking housemates for eviction prompting Biggie to ask housemates to make a pitch to Efe.

All the housemates had to pitch themselves to him, giving him reasons why he should not pick them.

They were given sixty seconds each to state reasons why they should not be nominated by Efe.

Tboss stated that although she was almost nine years older than he is, they have found common ground and she has changed his (Efe’s) perception about light skinned women.

Marvis had little to say and explained that she is as real as they come and she is also his Big Brother wife while DebbieRise said she carries everyone along and she is in the competition for her family.

Bassey acknowledged that they have had differences but at the same time, they have also been able to sort themselves out most of the time, adding that he is somebody Efe can trust while Bally reminded him of their friendship.

Bisola simply said that she met him for advice sometimes and they share same philosophy. “let us go to the finals together’’, she pleaded.

Efe was called to the diary room afterwards to make his choices during which he picked Tboss, Bally, Bassey and DebbieRise.

He was however unsettled as he felt it was a set – up which he would pay dearly for.

So far, the nomination power is the only known advantage of the Ultimate Head of House title as Big Brother is yet to announce others.

At the end of the day, the quartet of Bassey, Tboss, DebbieRise and Bally were picked by Efe for possible eviction while his closest friends Marvis and Bisola were excluded.

Efe explained that he picked them “based on logistics”.

Source: The SUN