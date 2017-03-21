Bee’ah’s Expansion Continues With Three FedEx Facilities

Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (GVE) – Bee’ah, the Middle East’s leading and award-winning environmental management company, signed a contract with FedEx UAE. Bee’ah has collected several tonnes of waste and recyclables in six months from the multinational courier delivery service provider. FedEx, an environmentally conscious corporation, awarded Bee’ah the contract for three of its facilities due to their expertise in providing sustainable solutions and waste management strategies in the United Arab Emirates. This contract was signed by Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of Bee’ah, and David Ross, FedEx’s Regional President in MEISA.

Packaging companies like FedEx are well known in the industry for the relatively large amount of waste they produce in a short timeframe. All indicators reveal that Bee’ah has helped FedEx improve and maintain waste collection and recyclable efficiency within their facilities. The collection of FedEx’s waste and recyclables increased by 44% in the past six months. The scope of Bee’ah’s contract included state-of-the-art waste collection, transportation and recovery.

Fahad Shehail, Chief Development Officer, Bee’ah, said: “Providing the highest level of waste collection and recycling services is central to our expansion strategy. The expertise of our operations around the UAE has made Bee’ah the ideal partner for international companies seeking a profitable and sustainable future. We have improved the environmental standards of FedEx’s operations through the implementation of recycling and integrated waste management systems and integrated services. These green practices set a great example for the entire packaging industry within the UAE.”

Bee’ah has provided general waste collection services for three FedEx facilities located in the UAE, including: FedEx Metroplex, next to Dubai Airport Terminal 2; FedEx Al Quoz Industrial Area 1; and FedEx Garhoud, Al Garhoud. As a company with massive courier delivery operations, FedEx requires considerable storage of recyclable waste such as plastics and cardboard.

Bee’ah has accelerated the use of environmentally preferable practices within corporations to reduce the environmental impact of traditional waste disposal processes. Through collaboration, Bee’ah aims to implement the best international standards for waste management operations as well as support the UAE economy with sustainable solutions.