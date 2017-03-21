Canada Supports Nigeria’s IDPs, Others With $119.25m

Share this:

The Minister of International Development and La Francophonie of Canada, Hon. Marie-Claude Bibeau, has said that Canada will provide $119.25 million in humanitarian funding to crisis-affected people in Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen.

In a statement yesterday, it revealed that the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Hon. Ahmed D. Hussen, made the announcement on his behalf.

According to the statement “Canadians have always helped in times of crisis, and Canada’s humanitarian assistance reflects the best of Canadian values.

The statement reads in part, “Today, the Hon. Ahmed D. Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, on behalf of the Hon. Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of International Development and La Francophonie, announced that Canada will provide $119.25 million in humanitarian funding to respond to needs of crisis-affected people in Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen.”

It said as a result of conflicts in northeastern Nigeria, South Sudan and Yemen, as well as a devastating drought affecting Somalia, more than 20 million people are facing extreme food insecurity, with famine already declared in parts of South Sudan.

The statement revealed that earlier this month, the United Nations appealed for humanitarian aid urgently, saying that this is the largest humanitarian crisis since the end of the Second World War.

It further revealed that “the funding announced will help provide life-saving assistance to crisis-affected people in these countries and will take into account the specific needs of women and children.

It will include the provision of food and nutrition, health care services, clean water and sanitation facilities, and livelihoods support”.

While most humanitarian partners have been able to deliver life-saving assistance to those in need, insecurity due to conflicts and a lack of respect for international humanitarian law has hindered the response.

Canada calls on all parties to provide a safe and immediate access for humanitarian workers and allow them to do their work.

The minister of International Development and La Francophonie said, “It is a human tragedy that the situation has deteriorated to the extent where we have over 20 million people facing starvation. This assistance will be disbursed immediately to the most affected areas. We urge all actors in the affected countries to facilitate humanitarian access so that assistance can reach those most in need.”

Also speaking Ahmed D. Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship said, “Canada is continuing its humanitarian tradition by stepping up to bring much-needed humanitarian assistance to communities in need. We work with trusted humanitarian partners that will make sure that the aid gets there quickly and goes to support the most vulnerable people.”

Recall that in 2016, Canada provided over $100 million in life-saving humanitarian assistance to crisis-affected people in all four countries.

The statement adds that the assistance will be provided through experienced humanitarian partners, including UN agencies, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, and Canadian and international non-governmental organisations.

It adds that Canada’s humanitarian assistance saves lives, alleviates suffering and maintains dignity of those affected by natural disasters, conflict or acute food insecurity.

Source: TODAY.ng