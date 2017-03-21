Share this:

‎Customs Boss May Shun Senate’s Invite-Report

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Indications have emerged that the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) Hameed Ali (Rtd) may not appear before the Senate on Wednesday as scheduled by the lawmakers.

Ali was last Thursday, was walked out by the lawmakers for daring to reappear before them in mufti after he was asked to appear in ‘appropriate uniform of the service. Ali was last Thursday, was walked out by the lawmakers for daring to reappear before them in mufti after he was asked to appear in ‘appropriate uniform of the service.

He was supposed to brief the Senate on the policy on collection of import duty on vehicles.

The policy has since been suspended.

According to report as gathered by Eagle Online, it said Ali has sent a letter to the Senate on the new development.

Ali in the new letter, stated that he would not appear based on the advice of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Hameed Ali said following the service of the summons on him, he sought legal advice and got it from Malami.