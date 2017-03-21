Dino Melaye, Sahara Reporters In War Of Words Over Certificate Saga

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Senator Dino Melaye and online medium, SaharaReporters, have been entangled in a war of words over a recent certificate saga that rocked the lawmaker.

Melaye, the senator representing Kogi West, became a subject of controversy after his first degree in Geography from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna was adjudged false.

He was alleged to have bribed his Head of Department who allegedly assisted him to forge his transcript.

According to SaharaReporters, “university teachers at the Geography Department of Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria insist that @dino_melayo did not graduate, bribed his HOD/1.

“Exams Officers at ABU, Zaria insist that @dino_melaye never graduated from Geography Department, they said Dino’s name was not on the graduation list.

“Exam officers stated that @dino_melaye failed GENS 201, GEOG 307 (Long Field Trip Course), GEOG 404, GEOG 411 and GEOG 426. “At least 3 Exam Officers at ABU, Zaria insist that @dino_melaye never graduated from Geography Dept, DG DSS alerted but covered it up.

“@dino_melaye didn’t graduate from ABU, he applied for a PG programme at UNIJOS, he came to ABU for transcript, none could be provided/1.

“Exam officers, speaking on @dino_melaye’s academic scandal, said his HOD, …, assisted him to forge his transcript.

“@DinoMelaye went ahead to do a PG at UNIJOS without any transcript from ABU, Geo Dept. couldn’t provide, despite pressure.” Melaye however, dared the online medium to sue him and ABU if it had authentic evidence to back its claims.

In a series of tweets, Melaye wrote: “Sahara Reporters, please sue me and ABU if it is true that I did not graduate from Zaria. Tell Magu to arrest me and prosecute me.

“SR, you and your fake documents. I’m presently a student of ABU pursuing my 7th degree. Go round all the UNIS (universities) I attended in digging more.

“I can’t be cowed. Still waiting for SaharaReporters to indict me. What happened to the foreign account you reported I have. Na una go tire.

“Will not be surprised if SaharaReporters say I’m not a Nigerian. Shame!”