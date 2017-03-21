Flight Operations In Kaduna Airport Successful – Minister

Share this:

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said on Tuesday that a flight operation in Kaduna Airport following the closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, has so far recorded success.

Mohammed stated this on Tuesday after a facility tour of Kaduna airport with newsmen together with the Minister of State, Aviation.

Newsmen report Mohammed travelled with the newsmen by rail from Idu station to Kaduna airport and returned with them in the free bus services provided by the government.

Mohammed said the purpose of the visit to the airport was to allow the newsmen have first hand information and assessment of the arrangement.

He added that arrangements put in place to alleviate the inconveniences caused passengers and airlines were perfect.

According to him, there is no alternative to closing down the airport as it needs a total reconstruction.

“No doubt, it has brought about hardship to people but as a government, we have tried to minimize the hardship.

“The government has put in place to the best of her ability arrangement that will ensure and guarantee safety,’’ he said.

Mohammed said the successes recorded in diverting flights to Kaduna had shown that Nigerian government could rise to any challenge at any given time.

The minister said the transport arrangement put in place by providing free buses and free train ride to and from Kaduna was a sign of government’s commitment to the welfare of Nigerians.

He also commended the security agencies and other government agencies that had ensured smooth and seamless operation within the first two weeks of the operation.

According to him, it happens everywhere in the world and if you are faced with a difficult situation and you have to take the only available option.

“We could not continue to operate Abuja airport because of the fear that the runway may fail one day with its dire consequences,’’ he said.

Mohammed said that considering the capacity of Kaduna airport and situation that led to the diversion of flight to Kaduna, the operation had been successful.

He added that the government had done all that it needed to do within a short time, adding that the objective was to ensure seamless operation.

According to him, there is no alternative to closing the airport because what is going on is not maintenance but total rehabilitation of the runway.

“We came with train we are going to go back by road so that we can have comprehensive experience,’’ he added.

Felix Odika, Comptroller of Immigration at the airport said so far, they had been having seamless operations, adding that there were no hitches.

Specifically, he said that most of the passengers did not have any immigration issues.

He said they have been issuing visa on arrival particularly to businessmen coming into the country based on directive from the headquarters in Abuja.

At the port health desk the head the medical team said they were the final point of call for passengers.

He said their duties were to certify that passengers coming and going out of the country have clean bill of health.

Source: TODAY.ng