Hybrid IT Is Becoming A Standard Enterprise Model But Management And Data Migration Are Key To Success – Report

LONDON, UK. (GVE) – Dimension Data, the global ICT solutions and services provider, today published a new report that explores the current state of *hybrid IT deployments, as well as the key requirements and business drivers that determine workload-placement decisions.

The research of 1,500 IT decision makers from multiple vertical industries across the US, Europe, Asia-Pacific and South Africa, reveals that hybrid IT is becoming a standard enterprise model, but there’s no single playbook to get there. Looking at the top motivators to move to hybrid IT by country, Hong Kong, UK and US companies highlighted end-user demand most often, while respondents in France, Singapore and South Africa most often noted cost. Malaysian firms listed hiring challenges, and German firms mentioned limited data centre capacity as the most common motivating factors.

The Success Factors for Managing Hybrid IT report points to the fact that management of the hybrid IT environment (41% of respondents) is one of the top three challenges in deployment.

Dimension Data Group CEO, Jason Goodall said: “With data and processes shifting across multiple cloud and non-cloud environments, a new approach to management is called for. IT managers are under tremendous pressure to seek new ways to manage and secure multiple IT environments in an effective manner. Automation is important because it helps reduce the operating costs, as well as the pain caused by the growing complexity of business processes and management tasks. It is simply no longer appropriate or cost-effective for these tasks to be done manually.”

Data migration was another common deployment challenge, with 44% of the respondents saying they found it challenging to determine which option is the best for a particular workload and to migrate workloads to new locations

While 38% of enterprises we surveyed claimed that they use automation to accelerate application migration, 48% said that migration at their company is manual and labour-intensive or that they use in-house resources. Today’s application and data migration remains complex and expensive for most organisations.

According to Kelly Morgan, Research Vice President, Services at 451 Research, managed services have become a key component of service delivery across a range of infrastructure and application products. “Service providers that can offer a comprehensive portfolio of managed services across the broadest set of infrastructure options are well positioned to meet the full set of enterprise cloud requirements,” said Morgan.

*Hybrid IT is defined as the usage of multiple deployment models to deliver a single workload or application as part of their data centre and cloud strategies.

Other highlights in Dimension Data’s Success Factors for Managing Hybrid IT Report include: