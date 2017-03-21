I Was Treated Like a Criminal, Wyclef Jean Recounts How He Was HandCuffed By Police (Watch)

Share this:

By Dolapo Adelana

Haitian-born singer Wyclef Jean has recounted his ordeal with officers attached to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Wyclef said via his social media accounts he was treated like a criminal stated that he was put in handcuffs for mistaken identity.

“LAPD another case of mistaken identity. Black man with red bandana robbed a gas station as I was in the studio working but im in handcuffs?

“Why am I in Handcuffs!!!!!????? This is what I said to the LAPD after they put me in Handcuffs for mistaken identity !!!!!!!

“I was asked by the police to Put my hands up. Then I was told do not move. I was instantly hand cuffed before being asked to identify myself and before being told why. In the process I said my name and told them they have wrong person. They proceeded to ignore me and I was treated like a criminal. I am sure no father wants his sons or daughters to see him in Handcuffs especially if he is innocent. As some one who has law enforcers in my family, I was appalled by the behaviour of the LAPD.”

Source: Ynaija.com