Nigeria Police Arrests Son Of Governor For Killing Student

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – The Nigeria Police have arrested Khaleed Umar, son of Nasarawa State Governor, Umar Al-Makura, for allegedly killing a student of Government Secondary school, Lafia.

The deceased, Ovye Amos, died Sunday night after he was hit by a car purportedly belonging to the governor’s son.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports, the unfortunate incident occured at about 8pm on Sunday when the deceased went out to get batteries.

To this end, aggrieved students of the school protested his death, carrying placards with various inscriptions demanding justice for the deceased.

It took effort of officers of the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps, teachers and government officials to calm the students.

However, the Nasarawa state Commissioner for Education, Aliyu Tijani said the perpetrator has been brought to book.

“He has already been arrested. I want to express my profound dismay and sadness over what happened here yesterday. It is unfortunate, very very unfortunate.”

The students, who were not satisfied with the explanation of the commissioner, continued their protest but police were deployed to calm them.

Also the Area Commander Lafia area office, Maikudi Shehu, assured the students that they would be briefed on the development.

“It is a painful thing, we sympathise and empathise with you and we assure you that investigation is ongoing and that particular culprit as we are speaking now is under detention in our custody.

“We will keep you informed of developments as they unfold,” he said.