Nigerian Parliament Begins Probe of Senate President, Melaye over fraud

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA Nigeria, (GVE) – Members of the Nigerian Parliament Committee on Ethics and Value on Tuesday, commenced probe of the Senate Leader, Sen. Bukola Saraki and his close controversial colleague, Sen. Dino Melaye.

While Saraki is being investigated for his alleged involvement in the fraudulent import of an expensive bullet-proof SUV, thereby flouting the customs law, Melaye was under probe over alleged certificate forgery.

The Committee is expected to provide outcome of its investigation to the lawmakers in two weeks.

Melaye had claimed he graduated from the Ahmadu Bello University, (ABU), Zaria and it is the same certificate the lawmaker used to contest for the senatorial seat he currently occupies.

According to Senator Ali Ndume, who moved a motion for the probe, it became important for both lawmakers to undergo investigation to ensure their freedoms as lawmakers have not been abused.

It was gathered that the Senate President allegedly used his authority to seek revenge against the Nigeria Customs Service executive, Hameed Ali, who has been under intense heat over refusal to wear official NCS uniform