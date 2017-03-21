Share this:

SES And Media Broadcast Satellite Extend Partnership For TV Distribution

Media Broadcast Satellite to use an ASTRA satellite at 19.2 degrees East to serve the German market

LUXEMBOURG, (GVE) – SES announced today the extension of a capacity agreement with Media Broadcast Satellite, one of the leading providers of broadcast services, on SES’s prime orbital position at 19.2 degrees East.

With the multi-year extension, Media Broadcast Satellite will continue to use a full transponder on a pan-European ASTRA satellite to serve its customers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

“This new contract with Media Broadcast Satellite confirms their trust in us as a strong partner. This contract extension demonstrates that satellite plays an important role for TV distribution, and how it will remain key for the video business from a long-term perspective,” said Ferdinand Kayser, Chief Commercial Officer of SES.