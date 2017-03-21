Share this:

Update: Customs Boss To Shun Senate Invite – Report

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The Comptroller General of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd) on Tuesday , hinted that he would not appear before the Senate on Wednesday as scheduled by the lawmakers.

Ali was last Thursday, was walked out by the lawmakers for daring to reappear before them in mufti after he was asked to appear in ‘appropriate uniform of the service.

He was supposed to brief the Senate on the policy on collection of import duty on vehicles.

The policy has since been suspended.

Ali, who was at the Presidential Villa, in Abuja for an undisclosed reason ‎said the matter is already in court.

He told State House correspondents that speaking on the issue already in court was a contempt‎, he added that both parties were sued by a private individual.

He said: “The case is in court already. Somebody has sued us. It is subjudice. I have gotten my writ of summons and they said status quo should remain ante which means nothing you move until the court makes a pronouncement.

“A private individual sued all of us, he wants an interpretation of the section that is in contention. I don’t want to talk so that I am not held in contempt of court.”