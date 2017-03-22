Share this:

2016 Budget Deficit: Reps Okay Buhari’s $500 million Loan Request

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The House of Representatives, Nigeria on Wednesday okayed the $500 million Eurobond request of President Muhammadu Buhari to fund the 2016 budget deficit.

The House approval followed presentation and consideration of report of House Committee on Aids, Loans and Debt Management chaired by Hon. Adeyinka Ajayi.

The President had on February 22 sought for the approval of $500 million Eurobond in the International Capital Market for the funding of the 2016 budget deficit.

Hon. Ajayi had moved “that the House do receive the report of the committee on Aids, Loans and Debts management on the request for a resolution of the National Assembly for the issuance of $500 million Eurobond in the International Capital Market for the funding of 2016 budget deficit”.

The House at the committee of supply chaired by both the Speaker, Hon. Yakubu Dogara and Deputy Speaker, Hon. Lasun Yusuff approved the two items of the committee’s report.