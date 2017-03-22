Share this:

Buhari Mourns Former Colleague In Nigerian Army

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday , mourned the death of his former colleague in the Army, Major-General Emmanuel Abisoye (Rtd).

He was the former General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2nd Infantry Division and 3rd Infantry Division of the Nigerian Army.

Major-General Abisoye died at the age of 81.

The President’s condolence was conveyed in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, in Abuja.

He also condoled with the government and people of Kogi State on the death of their illustrious son, a former Federal Commissioner for Health and member of the Supreme Military Council.

President Buhari said the late Major-General was one, who was greatly admired and respected by his colleagues for his discipline and dedication to duty.

According to him, Major-General Abisoye, who once headed a panel of inquiry set up in 2009 to resolve the conflict involving Hausa/Fulani indigenes of Plateau State, will be greatly remembered for his outstanding contributions to the unity and peace of the country.

He urged all who mourn the peace-loving octogenarian to honour his memory by upholding the values of discipline, inter-ethnic harmony, reconciliation and justice, which Major-General Abisoye passionately promoted throughout his career as a military officer and senior citizen.

The President prayed that God Almighty will comfort all who mourn the elder statesman and grant his soul eternal rest.

“As one of his predecessors in the 2nd Infantry Division of the Nigerian Army in Ibadan, Oyo State, the President recalls with nostalgia the towering role and sterling leadership qualities of the late general in promoting professionalism in the military as well as securing Nigeria’s borders and territorial integrity during the Civil War,” it added.