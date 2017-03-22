Ex-Barca President Agusti Montal Dies At The Age Of 82

Share this:

Former Barcelona president Agusti Montal, the man who brought Johan Cruyff to the Camp Nou, has died at the age of 82.

Montal was president between 1969 and 1977, with the Liga title returning to the club under his stewardship in 1973-74 after a 14-year wait.

A statement on Barcelona’s official website said: “Barcelona express their sorrow for the death of Agusti Montal Costa, president of the club between 1969 and 1977, who left us on Wednesday at 82 years of age.

“Barcelona wish to convey their deepest condolences to the family, with whom they are sharing these moments of pain, along with members, supporters of the club and the world of football.”

Barcelona observed a minute’s silence in memory of Montal during training on Wednesday.

Source: TODAY.ng