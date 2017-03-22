Share this:

GOtv Boxing Night 11: Best Boxer To Win N2m As Ogunsanya Increases Prize Money

Mr. Adewunmi Ogunsanya, Chairman, GOtv Boxing Night, has added N1million to the cash prize for the best boxer at GOtv Boxing Night 11, holding on Sunday at the Liberty Stadium Ibadan. This means that the best boxer at the event will go home with N2million in additional to the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy, donated by Mr. Ogunsanya in memory of his wife.

According to Flykite Productions, organisers of GOtv Boxing Night, Mr. Ogunsanya is providing additional N1million as a continuation of his support for the sport and in commemoration of the second anniversary of his wife’s death. Mrs. Ogunsanya died on 22 March, 2014. Previous winners of the award went home with N1million each, except the winner of the award at two December editions.

GOtv Boxing Night 11, which will yield the biggest ever payday in Nigerian boxing history, is the first edition of the event to hold outside Lagos. Sponsored by GOtv, the event is supported by MultiChoice, Federal Inland Revenue Service and will be broadcast live by SuperSport in 47 African countries.

The fight line-up comprises seven huge bouts, including the West African Boxing Union lightweight title defence by Nigeria’s Oto “Joe Boy” against Ghana’s Anma Dotse. Another major fight on the night will see national and West African light welterweight champion, Olaide “Fijaborn” Fijabi, take on Sunday Yao in a challenge encounter. An equally big-name pairing will see Sule “Tyson” Olagbade, national light middleweight champion, test his mettle against Wahab “Hammer” Adebisi, the man he dethroned.