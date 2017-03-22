Niger Delta: Return To Site In 30 Days, FG Orders Contractors

Share this:

In order to accelerate the implementation of the new vision for the development of the Niger Delta, the Federal Government has issued a new set of directives, one of which is a 30-day ultimatum to contractors working in the region, to return to site or face prosecution.

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Vice President, Laolu Akande, in a statement, said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo issued the directives at a meeting of the inter-ministerial working group, as a follow up to the renewed Niger Delta interactive engagements of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The engagement of the region started after

Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF) submitted it’s 16-point demands to President Buhari last November.

Osinbajo has, so far, visited Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers and Edo states for consultation to bring about lasting peace in the region, develop the area as well as create jobs for the youths of the area.

According to Akande, the vice president has, also, specifically directed that the list of all contractors, who have not returned to site within the stipulated period, be compiled and submitted to the Ministry of Justice and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for investigation and prosecution.

Akande said a concerted implementation work plan that would respond to the developmental issues and projects proposed by Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF) is also being prepared, while fresh mandates are also being issued to all the relevant Ministries Department and Agencies (MDAs) as appropriate.

The fresh mandates include, the directive to the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the Ministries of Niger Delta Affairs; Environment; Power, Works and Housing to proceed with the design and implementation of work plans in line with the administration’s new vision for the region.

“Ministries and agencies of government involved in furthering the establishment of the Maritime University at Okerenkoko in Gbaramatu Kingdom, Delta state, have also been directed to come up with a clear path to the eventual actualisation of the objective, including consideration for a possible and timely take-off grant for the university.

