PDP crisis: Behave Yourself Sheriff Warns Makarfi

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Following the leadership crisis trailing Nigeria’s former leading party, Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ali Sheriff, on Wednesday warned the PDP Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee (NCC) Senator Ahmed Makarfi, to stop speaking ill of him.

This is even as he asked him to mind his business “and stop writing the name of Sheriff every time. Go and appeal to Nigerians for what you want if they accept fine and good.”

He gave the warning while receiving PDP members from Zamfara State at the party national secretariat,Abuja.

Sheriff gave the warning following the allegation by Makarfi that he was intent on selecting his cronies to conduct a national convention with the aim of using them to clinch the 2019 presidential ticket of the party.

Sheriff, in reactions to this, said this would be decided by God adding that he was never ambitious.

He pointed that his mission was solely to prepare PDP, give it to the grassroots and also conduct credible convention.

His words: “I am not an ambitious person like some of my friends. One of the newspapers said Sheriff wants to do convention because he wants to become president. President of Nigeria is decided by God and the people.

“Whenever people lack confidence in themselves, they don’t believe in will of God. I have called him this ( Wednesday ) morning. It is will of God. I want to sincerely request Makarfi to watch his words. I don’t believe that anyone of us here have the powers of God.

“I am here to prepare PDP and give it to the grassroots. I am here to conduct credible convention. For God sake, I don’t fear anybody. The only thing I fear is Allah.

“Whatever I do, I am mindful of whether I have fulfilled my obligation to Allah. I want to tell him today that he should behave. Myself and him are two different persons. Sheriff and Makarfi can never be the same person.

“Face your business and stop writing the name of Sheriff every time. Go and appeal to Nigerians for what you want if they accept fine and good.

He told the party members from Zamfara, that the current crisis in the party was as a result of impunity among leaders.

“People in the grassroots must have their say and elect their leader by themselves. That is what has killed PDP and this must stop,” he said.